HR, TD students graduate from Gonzaga
SPOKANE — The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during commencement ceremonies, held on Sunday, May 8: T.C. Mixon, Hood River, Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering, and Lisa Schatz, The Dalles, Bachelor of Arts in chemistry.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students.
Local students earn George Fox University degrees, dean’s list recognition
NEWBERG — Local students were among the undergraduate, adult degree and graduate-level students who received diplomas from George Fox University in the spring.
Hood River: Jorge Chaires, Bachelor of Science in athletic training in athletic training; and Ella Rand, Bachelor of Science in computer science and mathematics.
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Cecylia Wootton, Master of Social Work
Local students were also among those who earned dean’s list recognition at George Fox University for the spring 2022 semester. Traditional undergraduate students must earn a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work to earn a spot on the dean’s list.
Hood River: Ella Rand, senior, computer science and mathematics
Mt. Hood-Parkdale: Valerie Bruggeman, junior, kinesiology
Trout Lake: Bella Dean, junior, interdisciplinary studies
White Salmon: Leo Torres, sophomore, cinematic arts
George Fox offers more than 60 undergraduate academic programs, degree-completion programs for working adults, and 19 masters and doctoral degrees.
Whitman College announces graduates, academic distinction
WALLA WALLA — White Salmon native Eva Coulon received their Bachelor of Arts degree from Whitman College on May 23. A graduate of Columbia High School, Coulon graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in anthropology.
Hood River native Rebecca Johnston also received their Bachelor of Arts degree. A graduate of Hood River Valley High School, Johnston graduated cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in biology.
White Salmon native Emily Lockman, a graduate of Columbia High School, and Hood River native Lucy Hennessy, a graduate of Hood River Valley High School, earned academic distinction for the most recent semester at Whitman College. This recognition is given to students who have completed a minimum of 12 credits, passed all credits attempted, and have earned a grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on no fewer than nine graded credits during the semester.
