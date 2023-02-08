LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University has named 572 students to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point aver-age of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
“EOU congratulates each of these high-achieving students, and acknowledges their dedication to academic excellence,” said a press release.
Hood River: Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, Communication Studies; Yahaira Chavarria-Mondragon, STM and Health Science, Physical Activity & Health; Audrey Gross, STM and Health Science, General Studies-Exploratory; Kevin Sader, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, Communication Studies; Braxton Wilson, Business, Business Administration
Mt. Hood- Parkdale: Amanda Butler, Business, Emergency Medical Serv Admin; Rachael Mooney, STM and Health Science, Health and Human Performance
The Dalles: Ashley Brewster, Business, Business Administration; Hannah Caracciolo, STM and Health Science, Physical Activity & Health; Lynda Ontiveros, Arts, Humanities & Soc Science, Anthropology/Sociology; Nicole Ryan, STM and Health Science, Health and Human Performance
