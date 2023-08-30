HOOD RIVER — On July 24, United Way of the Columbia Gorge (UWCG) hosted a reception for 27 partnering Gorge non-profits at the Best Western PLUS Hood River Inn.
UWCG presented $104,000 to these organizations, “which do incredible work in the Columbia Gorge Community,” said a press release. Additionally, Hood River Mayor and UWCG President Paul Blackburn announced the winners of the Outstanding Volunteer of Year awards: Tina Nakae from CultureSeed and Bruce Holmson from Hood River Christmas Project.
Nakae was nominated for the award by the youth she has supported at CultureSeed in recognition of her outstanding work as a facilitator of youth peer circles, transportation to events and outings; Holmson has been working with the Hood River Christmas Project for more than 30 years.
Holmson will retire from his position as board chair in 2024, but plans to stay active.
“He started volunteering in the early 1990s, packing food boxes, and became the food coordinator and then stepped up to chair the board,” said the press release, noting that the Christmas Project celebrates 100 years in service in the community this Christmas.
Blackburn thanked Holmson and Nakae for their dedication, commitment, and extraordinary service to their communities in the Columbia Gorge.
Organizations UWCG supports
- Washington Gorge Action Programs (WAGAP)
- Columbia Gorge Food Bank
- Helping Hands Against Violence
- Columbia Gorge CASA
- Skamania County Council on Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault
- SafeSpace Children’s Advocacy Center of the Gorge
- The Dalles Community Backpack Program
- Klickitat Senior Services
- CultureSeed
- The Dalles Meals on Wheels
- FISH Food Bank
- The Dalles Farmers Market
- Youth Empowerment Program
- Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center
- Hood River Valley Adult Center
- Community Meals Inc.
- Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum/Gorge Ecology Outdoors (GEO)
- Hood River County Christmas Project
- Hood River County Prevention Department
- New Hope Farms Inc.
- Play Frontier
- Books for Kids Wasco
- Keeping Kids Involved in Developmental Sports LLC
- BackPacks 4 Kids
- Books for Kids Columbia Gorge
- SMART Reading
- Cascade Pacific Council Boy Scouts of America/Goldendale Troop
