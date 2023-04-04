THE DALLES — Crews are about to begin work on the final phase of The Dalles Bridge Deck Replacement Project. Much of the work is now complete. A final step in construction is the paving of a smooth continuous surface over the entire road surface of the bridge. To complete this paving work, the Oregon Department of Transportation will need to close the bridge to all traffic during the nighttime only for two weekends in April.
The current closure plan is as follows:
The nights of Friday, April 7, Saturday, April 8, and Sunday, April 9. Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The nights of Friday, April 14, Saturday, April 15, and Sunday, April 16. Closures will be from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.
The paving is weather dependent, so the schedule could change. For up-to-date closure information, visit the ODOT website at www.oregon.gov/odot/projects or Tripcheck.com.
