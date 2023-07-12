Tunnel 5 Fire July 2

Chris Borkenhagen took this photo of the Tunnel 5 Fire on July 2 at 10:45 p.m. from his Hood River residence.

 Chris Borkenhagen photo

UNDERWOOD — Today, Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m., Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer is hosting a second community meeting for those directly affected by the Tunnel 5 Fire. The meeting will be held in person at the Underwood Community Center, 951 School House Road, Underwood; via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95265771403; and on the Skamania County Sheriff's Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SkamaniaSheriff.