UNDERWOOD — Today, Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 p.m., Skamania County Sheriff Summer Scheyer is hosting a second community meeting for those directly affected by the Tunnel 5 Fire. The meeting will be held in person at the Underwood Community Center, 951 School House Road, Underwood; via Zoom at zoom.us/j/95265771403; and on the Skamania County Sheriff's Office Facebook page at www.facebook.com/SkamaniaSheriff.
