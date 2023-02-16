Trout Lake, Sherman to play for girls Big Sky title; Columbia also advances
- By Mike Weber For Columbia Gorge News
-
-
Four Gorge-area girls basketball teams competed in key postseason games Wednesday and the two winners advanced to play in Saturday’s championship game in The Dalles.
The No. 23-ranked Sherman County High Huskies (10-4 Big Sky League, 17-8 overall) pulled off a 49-44 win over the No. 8-ranked South Wasco County High Redsides (15-0 Big Sky League, 23-3 overall) in a Class 1A Big Sky District semifinal contest in Maupin.
In the close, see-saw battle between the two neighboring county rivals, the Redsides were on top 38-31 after three quarters. The Huskies then took control with an impressive comeback as they outscored the Redsides 18-6 in the fourth quarter to pull out the win. Julie Hull led the Redsides in scoring with 23 points. Morgan Geary led Sherman in scoring with 11 points.
The Redsides, guided by sixth-year Coach Carly Johnson, will play the Ione/Arlington High Cardinals (14-9) Saturday at 2 p.m. at The Dalles High School to determine the Big Sky's No. 3 and 4 seeds in the OSAA Class 1A state playoffs beginning Feb. 21.
“It was a tough loss in a big rivalry game and it was definitely an upset win by Sherman,” said Johnson. “We just missed lots of layins; we couldn’t buy a basket and our shots were just way off all, but they (Huskies) played a great game. We didn’t shoot any free throws in the second half. We were having a hard time creating any contact and we couldn’t draw any fouls, so that made it kind of tough.
“Sometimes a game like this is a good reality check as we’re going into the end of the season and this loss doesn’t really hurt us too bad. Maybe it’s a blessing in disguise. We’ll kind of look at that way and get this loss out of the way and get the girls perpared for the state playoffs.”
The Trout Lake High Mustangs (13-2 league, 19-5 overall) won 63-49 over Ione/Arlington in a Big Sky District semifinal at Ione High School. The Mustangs jumped in front 14-8 after the first quarter, they extended their lead to 34-19 at halftime and they led 51-27 after three quarters.
Mustang sophomore Violette Anderson led Trout Lake with 25 points and senior post Willa McLaughlin had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Junior Malyssa Padilla (12 points) also contributed to the Mustangs’ offense.
Trout Lake will play Sherman in the Big Sky League championship game Saturday at 4 p.m. The winner will earn the Big Sky's No. 1 seed in the 32-team OSAA state playoffs beginning Feb. 21.
The Columbia High Bruins (13-8) won 47-39 over the King’s Way Christian High Knights (11-7) in the WIAA Class 1A District 4 playoffs at King’s Way High School in Vancouver.
The Bruins moved onto the next round of the tournament and they’ll play the Hoquiam High Grizzlies (13-9) Friday at 5:30 p.m. at Castle Rock High School. The game is a rematch of a Feb. 9 district playoff contest that Hoquiam won 57-44 at home. The winner of the contest qualifies for the state playoffs.
In the back-and-forth close contest, the Bruins trailed at the conclusion of every quarter, except for the fourth when it counted most. The Bruins were down 9-8 after one and they trailed 19-18 at halftime. The Bruins, guided by Coach Justin Frazier, were behind 34-31 after three quarters and then they outscored the Knights 16-5 in the fourth to get the huge win.
“Our senior leadership was really the main reason that we won the game,” said Frazier. “We had some great defensive adjustments and some key plays by our guards that really helped us. We made some free throws down the stretch that helped us too, particularly by Sydney Aman (7-for-9), who made some big ones from the line late in the game.
“Our five starters played nearly the entire game and they really battled and we just outhustled them (Knights) at the end of the game.”
The Bruins were led by the senior quartet of Sydney Aman (16 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, four steals), Maggie Bryan (14 points, seven rebounds), Ella Reed (eight points), and Teagan Blankenship (five points). Freshman center Sara Miller had four points and eight rebounds.
