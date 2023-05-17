THE GORGE — Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program is holding 18 hazardous waste collection events for the 2023 calendar year. These events are open to households, small businesses and Agricultural Producers of Wasco, Hood River, and Sherman counties.
For a full list of accepted items and an event schedule, visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
Pre-registration is required for households at the events in Hood River and The Dalles, but not required at rural events. Small businesses and agricultural producers are required to pre-register for all events at least one week in advance of each event, and agricultural producers can only attend designated agricultural collection events.
Accepted materials at these events are products that are labeled “caution,” “warning,” “danger,” or “poison,” such as septic field/drain cleaners, oven cleaners, gasoline, kerosene, and other fuels, automotive fluids, pool and spa chemicals, fluorescent lights, thermostats and thermometers, art and hobby chemicals, and more.
The Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program was formed as an intergovernmental agreement in November 2003 to build and operate two permanent household hazardous waste collection facilities in Hood River and The Dalles, and conduct satellite collection events throughout the region. Wasco County is the lead agency. The facilities and events collect hazardous wastes from households; businesses and institutions, which are Very Small Quantity Generators, as well as pesticide wastes from farmers and ranchers. The program’s grand opening took place on July 29, 2006.
For more information, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program at 541-506-2529.
