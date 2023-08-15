THE GORGE — Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program is holding hazardous waste collection events at Hood River Garbage and The Dalles Disposal on Aug. 18-19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
These events are open to household and small businesses of Wasco, Hood River, and Sherman counties. Pre-registration is required to attend; visit www.tricountyrecycle.com/HR&TD to get signed up.
Accepted materials at these events are products labeled “caution,” “warning,” “danger” or “poison,” septic field/drain cleaners, oven cleaners, gasoline, kerosene and other fuels, automotive fluids, pool and spa chemicals, fluorescent lights, thermostats and thermometers, art and hobby chemicals, and more. For a full list of accepted items and an event schedule, visit www.tricountyrecycle.com.
The Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program was formed as an intergovernmental agreement in November 2003 to build and operate two permanent household hazardous waste collection facilities in Hood River and The Dalles, and conduct satellite collection events throughout the region. Wasco County is the lead agency. The facilities and events collect hazardous wastes from households; businesses and institutions, which are Very Small Quantity Generators, as well as pesticide wastes from farmers and ranchers. The program’s grand opening took place on July 29, 2006.
For more information, call Tri-County Hazardous Waste & Recycling Program at 541-506-2529.
