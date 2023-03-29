PASCO — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced an award of $3,072,696 for Tidewater Terminal Company, Inc. to expand the availability of biodiesel throughout central and eastern Washington and Oregon and northern Idaho. Combined with more than $3 million in matching funds from Tidewater, the grant will make improvements at Tidewater’s strategically located Snake River Terminal (SRT) in Pasco to enable the receiving of neat biodiesel by railcar and its blending and offloading to trucks for local delivery.
“This federal investment will support Tidewater’s goal of establishing a regional distribution center to serve rural, agricultural communities in the Pacific Northwest with renewable energy resources,” said Todd Busch, Tidewater president and CEO. “I would like to thank USDA and our members of the Washington and Oregon congressional delegation for all their work to make this project a reality.”
Tidewater’s application for funding was aided by strong backing from the Pacific Northwest congressional delegation including Sen. Maria Cantwell (Wash.), Sen. Patty Murray (Wash.), Sen. Ron Wyden (Ore.), Sen. Jeff Merkley (Ore.), Rep. Dan Newhouse (Wash.), Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (Wash.) and Rep. Cliff Bentz (Ore.), who each sent a letter of support to USDA.
“This federal investment in the Tidewater regional hub packs a powerful one-two punch that supports both the rural agricultural economy in Eastern Oregon and the urgently needed transition to a cleaner, renewable transportation marketplace,” Wyden said. “This is exactly the type of project I had in mind as Congress worked to include additional funding for this program in the Inflation Reduction Act that I fought to pass.”
Tidewater’s Snake River Terminal is the only multi-modal facility in the area with access to rail, barge and pipeline. Awarded through the USDA’s Higher Blends Infrastructure Incentive Program, improvements will provide the capacity to blend more than two million gallons of biodiesel per month and meet the energy needs of area farmers during peak harvest season. Overall, the project is estimated to reduce annual emissions by 212 million pounds of CO2.
The project will support Washington and Oregon’s emissions reductions goals by helping meet a projected 150% increase in biodiesel demand. At the beginning of 2023, the State of Washington implemented its Clean Fuel Standard program, which seeks to cut statewide greenhouse gas emissions by 4.3 million metric tons over the next 15 years. Likewise, Oregon recently expanded its Clean Fuels Program with the goal of making the State’s transportation fuel supplies 20% cleaner by 2030 and 37% cleaner by 2035. By utilizing a broad, expanding range of feedstocks including soybean oil, animal fats and used cooking oil, biodiesel can reduce net carbon emissions by as much as 78% compared to petroleum-based fuels.
For more information about Tidewater, visit www.tidewater.com.
