You did it!
Because of thoughtful and caring people in the community, The Next Door’s year-end fundraising campaign had its most successful year yet, surpassing the $200,000 goal and raising more than $217,000 to support The Next Door’s many programs.
What does this generosity mean to struggling children, families, teens, and neighbors in our community? Here are some examples of what you support when you give to The Next Door:
Mental Health Services: Demand for mental health supports have never been higher. The Next Door’s Counseling Services team of six therapists can serve up to 74 clients, providing children, expectant parents, new parents, and more with the support they need.
Equity : The Next Door is committed to equipping businesses, organizations, and individuals with the tools needed to serve and engage with diverse populations. In 2021 alone, Equity and Outreach Training Services (EOTS) provided more than 60 virtual and in-person workshops throughout the northwest on topics such as diversity, equity, and inclusion, Latino outreach, plain language, LGBTQIA+, and more.
Financial Assistance: In response to the urgent financial needs created by the pandemic, The Next Door distributed more than $3 million to assist our most vulnerable neighbors with medical expenses, groceries, transportation, housing costs, and more. Many of the more than 2,400 families who received this assistance did not qualify for other forms of aid.
Small Business Development : Each year, The Next Door’s Promoting Prosperity Program (PPP) expands to help more and more Latino entrepreneurs start or grow their businesses. Now serving more than 70 small businesses throughout the Gorge, Business Services Specialists help business owners navigate COVID-19 protocols, complex loan and grant applications, and more.
Youth Resources: With teen and young adult houselessness on the rise, even at the local level, The Next Door’s Youth Drop-In Center in The Dalles will be an invaluable resource. With a clothing closet, hygiene kits, snacks, and more, the Drop-In Center will open its doors this year to serve young people experiencing and at risk of houselessness.
Growth: In 2021, The Next Door was awarded $2.9 million in grants. More funding means more services our community needs.
These programs and resources are possible because of community support. The needs of local communities continue to evolve, and The Next Door is committed to carrying out the services to meet those ever-changing needs.
