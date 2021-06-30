The City of The Dalles' commercial dock off Union Street, downtown The Dalles, will be closed July 3 and 4 to allow for docking of cruise ships, according to city staff. Those attending the Fort Dalles Fourth will not be able to access the docks. The Riverfront Trail and Festival Park will remain open.
The Dalles' City dock closed July 3, 4
