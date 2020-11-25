As cases continue to increase rapidly across the United States, the CDC recommends that people celebrate this Thanksgiving at home with the people you live with, and arrange virtual gatherings with friends and family outside of your household. To help keep yourself and others safe, continue to wear a mask with two or more layers - secured over your nose and mouth and under your chin; wash your hands regularly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds; and stay at least 6-feet away from others who do not live with you.