The Gorge Tech Alliance awards the annual Corwin Hardham Memorial Scholarship to Gorge high school seniors pursuing post-secondary degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering or math (STEM). Eligible students are those from Hood River, Wasco, Sherman, Skamania, and Klickitat counties who are graduating from high school, home school, or receiving a GED in the spring/ summer, and applications for 2023 are now open.
Past recipients of this scholarship have gone on to study innovative technologies and to become significant contributors to STEM fields.
Applications are now open for the 2023 Corwin Hardham Memorial Scholarship and can be found online at crgta.org.
Corwin Hardham grew up in the Gorge doing everything expected of a true Gorge child — snowboarding, windsurfing, kiteboarding and cycling, said a press release. By the age of 15, he was windsurfing professionally and designing his own equipment with the help of Gorge tech mentors like Steve Maier of ICE, Andy von Flotow of Hood Tech, and Tad McGeer of Aerovel. His intense curiosity, persistence and intelligence pushed him to complete a BS from the University of Washington and a Ph.D. from Stanford.
In 2006, Corwin co-founded Makani Power, a clean energy company focused on harnessing the untapped resource of high-altitude wind, which has since been acquired by Google.
In 2012 at the age of 38, Corwin unexpectedly died, leaving an admirable legacy, said a press release.
