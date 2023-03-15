The Dalles Art Center (TDAC) has issued an urgent appeal for stable, committed monthly donations in hopes of keeping the art center operational beyond April 15, according to a press release from the TDAC board. In a move to cut expenses, Executive Director Scott Stephenson left TDAC March 10. Art center hours will also be reduced.
“This has been a very difficult decision, the board is thankful to Scott for his leadership and many contributions to TDAC,” the release stated.
The request is based on a new “sustainability plan” adopted by the art center board of directors. If ongoing, monthly funding of a cumulative minimum of $3,500 cannot be achieved by March 31, the board plans to move forward with closing the center by April 15.
“This is a public appeal to all residents and businesses to help us avoid such a devastating loss to the community,” the release stated.
The board is implementing a sustainability plan to reduce costs and increase revenues. Key pillars of the plan include a focus on committed major donors, monthly donations, leveraging assets for ongoing revenue and reducing staffing costs.
The Dalles Art Association (doing business as The Dalles Art Center or TDAC) has been in operation in The Dalles for more than 60 years. Guided by a mission to be a connecting hub to inspire and engage with art, TDAC has enriched the community with art education, exhibits/installations, and artist support during that time.
“In the last few years, TDAC has seen many positive developments guided by the leadership of Executive Director Scott Stephenson,“ said Pam Westland, president of the TDAC board of directors. “In addition to visual arts, live performances have been added, project and operations grants have been secured, public art projects were completed, and the historic building and grounds have been rejuvenated.”
In spite of these positive developments, limited fundraising opportunities, in part due to the COVID pandemic and the subsequent financial recession, have been a challenge over the last three years. At the same time, inflation and other economic factors have created increased operational expenses. Similar challenges have led other art organizations in the region to temporarily close and re-evaluate their business model. Drawing insights from some of these cases, and working diligently with the support of a Murdock Charitable Trust Essentials of Development coach, the TDAC board concluded that a different expense and funding model is necessary for the continued operation of the center.
Key pillars
The four key pillars of this model are increasing the number of committed major donors; growing monthly donations,; leveraging TDAC assets for ongoing revenue, and reduction of expenses.
Monthly donations: Many residents and companies have supported TDAC with donations in the past. These generous donations have funded a large part of operations; however, it has become clear that this is not a sustainable model long term, said a press release. In order to keep providing services to the community, TDAC will nurture rewarding relationships with private and corporate donors that are committed to ongoing monthly donations amounting to a minimum cumulative total of $3,500/month.
Leveraging TDAC assets: The board is exploring several ongoing revenue-generating partnerships, such as space rental for groups, classes and others.
Reducing operating expenses: Opening hours will be reduced to Thursdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Gallery mMnager Kris Vercouteren will remain at TDAC, and board members are volunteering to staff the gallery until interim leadership can be identified and financially supported.
“The TDAC board is passionately committed to retain the valuable community asset that TDAC represents,” said a press release. “Each board member has contributed significant financial and engagement resources, and many are long time supporters and exhibitors. As an example for TDAC impact and long term engagement, Board Member Dawn Hert remembers attending summer art camp at the art center when she was a child.”
How to help
How can you help? Contact the TDAC board with a regular monthly contribution. Any amount pledged will help bring The Dalles Art Center closer to long-term financial sustainability.
About TDAC
TDAC serves the Columbia Gorge and is currently the only dedicated arts organization between Troutdale and Pendleton. More than 2,500 youth and adults have participated in the TDAC education programs including Summer Art Camp. More than 1,000 artists have been showcased through exhibits, publications and media platforms supported by TDAC. TDAC returned more than $60,000 in commissions to local artists in 2022. The historic Carnegie Library building which houses TDAC has been restored and cared for by TDAC community members. More than $75,000 and 5,000 volunteer hours have helped restore and maintain the building.
The current exhibit of high school and middle school art will remain at TDAC. Elementary school art is displayed through March in businesses on SEcond Street.
•••
To make tax deductible donations to TDAC, visit online at www.thedallesartcenter.org/donate. For questions, please contact the board at board@thedallesartcenter.org or call 541-296-4759.
Commented