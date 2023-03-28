Native plant sale

HOOD RIVER — Hood River Soil & Water Conservation District hosts its annual native plant sale on Friday, March 31 from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, April 1 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the OSU Experiment Station, 3007 Experiment Station Drive. There will be 36 different species of conifers, deciduous trees, flowering shrubs, and wildflowers ranging in price from $2-$2.95; bring cash or check if you plan on purchasing plants.

This will also be the time to pick up pre-orders for those who made them.

For more information check out the SWCD website at hoodriverswcd.org/plant-sale.