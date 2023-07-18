HOOD RIVER — This summer, children can enjoy lunches at no charge through the Summer Food Service Program, a federally funded nutrition program open to all children aged 1-18 years. No applications are necessary and all children and teens are welcome.
The program ensures all children can eat healthy food during the summer months when they cannot eat at school. To make the program welcoming and accessible, meals are served at neighborhood locations, such as playgrounds and summer schools.
Approximately one in five children in Oregon are food insecure, meaning they have limited or uncertain access to safe and nutritious food. Children who are hungry or food insecure are more likely to be in poor health and less likely to form friendships, to be curious, and to learn. Summer meal programs can respond to this problem. More than 2 million nutritious meals were served last summer at more than 800 locations across Oregon. The meals, along with positive enrichment activities, help ensure children return to school healthy and ready to learn.
Bring your children or tell a friend: To find a meal site near you, text “FOOD” to 877877 or call 1-866-348-6479 (1-866-3-HUNGRY) or visit www.summerfoodoregon.org. This online resource shows maps of summer food sites across the state, serving times, and local contact information.
The Hood River County School District website (www.hoodriver.k12.or.us) includes the summer meals program information for Hood River County, including the stop locations and times as well as the meals menu.
