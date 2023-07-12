The 22nd annual Jumpstart basketball camp at The Dalles Middle School, a summer tradition that helps young athletes improve their skills, was held June 26-30.
A total of 173 boys and girls from kindergarten through ninth grade attended the event, which was under the direction of The Dalles High Riverhawks boys basketball Coach Brian Stevens.
“It went really good and it was nice having the help of all of my assistant coaches,” said Stevens, 45, who has been the camp instructor for the past seven years. “We play lots of basketball and we actually had a total of 50 games during the week.”
The athletes at the camp learned fundamental training to improve their basketball skills. A number of The Dalles High School Riverhawk athletes attended the camp, too, while working as volunteer assistants to Stevens.
Some of the Riverhawk assistant’s included 2023 The Dalles high graduate Styles DeLeon, seniors Henry Begay and Andre Niko, sophomore Derek Goulart and junior Sydney Newby. A total of 12 The Dalles High student athletes helped work as camp instructors.
Dominique Lawrence, who is an assistant men’s basketball coach at Corban University in Salem, was also an assistant coach at the camp. Desirae Niko, a The Dalles High graduate, helped at the camp by providing basketball skill instruction for the youngsters. “Desirae is wonderful, she is so nice and pleasant and she also knows the game and she teaches it very well,” said Stevens.
Commented