Hood River County Prevention Department and Hood River County School District are working together to destigmatize mental health issues and prevent suicide.
Belinda Ballah, director of Hood River County Prevention, said the county has collaborated for several years with Gorge Wellness Alliance to end the stigma around mental health — and the next phase is suicide prevention as a region.
Part of that effort is training community members in QPR (Question, Persuade and Refer). The prevention department is offering the two-hour training on Friday, Feb. 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Hood River Alliance Church, 2650 Montello, and again on Friday, March 11.
The trainings empower participants to ask hard questions around suicide, how to persuade a person to seek help and refer them to professionals, Ballah said in a 2021 Columbia Gorge News article.
Hood River County School District Mental Health Consultant Erin Rust said the district is giving QPR trainings to all employees.
Rust was brought on by the school district because of state Department of Education requirements around suicide prevention, she said; she and Ballah already knew each other from previous work and are now coordinating their efforts.
“(The district) first started trainings during the shutdown with virtual events,” Rust said. “In the summer, we trained summer school staff and then continued training staff throughout the year.” The goal is to have everyone in the district trained in QPR by the end of this school year.
“Any of these trainings can be used professionally and in their personal life as well,” she added. “Staff are using it to recognize students, but also within themselves, coworkers and at home.”
While the school district is only offering QPR training to staff at this time, Rust said it will be opened up to community members in the future.
The prevention department is also offering Youth and Adult Mental Health First Aid trainings, which are about eight hours long, Ballah said. The class demystifies how to start conversations about mental health and substance abuse issues and provides an action plan that teaches participants how to identify and address a potential mental illness or substance use disorder safely and responsibly. The parent workshop Recognizing Signs of Depression and Thoughts of Suicide is additionally available via Zoom by request. Contact Ballah at 541-387-6890 or Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for more information on both programs.
“Most of us would know how to help if we saw someone having a heart attack — we’d start CPR or at the very least call 911,” Ballah said. “But too few of us would know how to respond if we saw someone having a panic attack or if we were concerned that a friend or coworker might be showing signs of alcoholism.”
Included in the effort to destigmatize mental health is education around the correct verbiage to use when someone dies by suicide — a small change that will go a long way, Ballah said.
“Please do not say someone ‘committed’ suicide, as this brings up connotations of breaking the law or committing a sin,” Ballah said. “Instead, please say ‘died’ by suicide. Think about it this way — we do not say that someone committed cancer or a heart attack, so we should not say that someone ‘committed’ suicide.”
Ballah said the prevention department also has printed resources for anyone interested.
“We have so many resources at the prevention department and we are happy to give them to anyone,” she said, including copies of Columbia Gorge Resource Guide (online at www.columbiagorgeresourceguide.com).
Suicide loss support group
The prevention department offers a support group for survivors of suicide loss on the second Tuesday of each month from 5:30-6:30 p.m., currently over Zoom due to the pandemic, but Ballah hopes it will resume in person at the Columbia Gorge Community College Hood River campus soon; contact her at 541-387-6890 or Belinda.ballah@hoodrivercounty.gov for details and a link. The support group was formed after a Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event in 2019, when participants expressed interest in gathering monthly. Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is held in the Gorge — rotating yearly between Hood River and Wasco counties — on the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Commented