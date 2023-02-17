The History Museum of Hood River County is starting a monthly story recording event called StoryCorps Saturday. Help us preserve Hood River County's history by being part of our oral history project.
On Saturday, Feb. 18, from noon to 4 p.m., you are invited to come to the museum to record a story to be saved as part of our permanent collection. Bring your photos, a family member, or just yourself. Everyone has a different experience living in Hood River and the Gorge. We'd love to hear your story! Please RSVP with the time you’d like to come (between noon and 4 p.m.) to info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org
The History Museum is located at 300 E. Port Marina Drive in Hood River. Look for the bright yellow building! For more info, call 541-386-6772 or email info@hoodriverhistorymuseum.org. Find us on Facebook or Instagram (@hoodrivercountymuseum).
