STEVENSON — Learn the basics of preservation and canning with a overview of the process, science, and review of canning equipment on Saturday, June 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The theme for 2023 is “Remembering What We’ve Forgotten.”
Lizann Powers-Hammond of Washington State University Extension in Benton County will present. Participants can bring their pressure canner gauges to be tested for accuracy and calibrated.
There will be an “Introduction to Food Preservation” that covers methods available, myths and misconceptions, and the science/research basics. “Canning 101” is a basic introduction on safe methods, what to use and when, and low acid and high acid; materials and process, covering acid foods (boiling water/steam canner), and low acid foods (pressure canner); and processing times that are research based, and what factors influencing processing times.
There will be time for a question and answer period and discussion of available resources.
All community resiliency programs are co-sponsored by Stevenson Community Library and Stevenson Grange No. 121. This program will be in the library gallery.
Library events and programs are open to the public and provided at no cost. Special accommodations may be requested using the Disability Accommodation Request Form no later than 15 days prior to the event.
For program information, call Mary Repar at 360-726-7052 or email repar@saw.net. Call the Stevenson Community Library at 509-427-5471 for directions or information.
