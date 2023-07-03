SALEM — On June 28, Gov. Tina Kotek appointed former Portland city auditor LaVonne Griffin-Valade as the Secretary of State.
Griffin-Valade was sworn in on June 30. She will fill out the term of Shemia Fagan, who resigned May 8 amid reports she was moonlighting as a consultant to a marijuana firm licensed by a state agency her office was auditing. The office will be up for election in 2024.
Griffin-Valade worked as a government performance auditor for more than 16 years, including eight years as an elected auditor.
“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office,” Kotek said in a statement. “LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward. This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment, and I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the secretary of state’s office.”
Fagan worked for two months as a paid consultant for a subsidiary of La Mota, a major Oregon marijuana business that heavily contributed to Democrats in political campaigns.
The consulting job, first reported on April 27 by Willamette Week, paid Fagan $10,000 per month, with bonuses three times that amount if she helped the company get licensed in other states. She argued that she needed the outside work because of the $77,000 annual salary for the secretary of state. The amount has not changed in nearly a decade.
While Fagan was consulting, her office was auditing the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.
Fagan apologized for the consulting job on May 1, but said she planned to serve the remaining 20 months of her term. However, the next day, May 2, she announced she would resign effective May 8.
“It is clear that my actions have become a distraction from the important and critical work of the Secretary of State’s office,” Fagan said.
The Oregonian reported in early June that the U.S. Department of Justice has ordered five state agencies to turn over records related to Fagan and the cannabis company she worked for on the side, as part of a grand jury investigation now underway, according to subpoenas issued late last month.
The subpoenas, dated May 24, went to the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission, the Oregon Department of Administrative Services and the Oregon Department of Revenue.
The appointee
Griffin-Valade was hired as a senior management auditor at the Multnomah County Auditor’s Office in 1998 and later went on to serve as the elected Multnomah County auditor. In 2009, she was elected the Portland city auditor. By the time she retired in 2014, The Oregonian editorial board credited her audits with exposing “mysteries about spending or management that would have otherwise gone unchecked and unknown — even by those in charge of the spending and management.”
“I have the experience to bring back credibility, accountability, transparency, and trust to the Secretary of State’s office,” Griffin-Valade said. “It’s never been more important to have a leader who will focus on rebuilding the public’s trust in the Secretary of State’s office, and that is exactly what I will aim to do every day.”
As the City of Portland Auditor, Griffin-Valade oversaw several divisions that required a high level of independence and ethical judgment from managers and staff, including government performance auditing, elections, archives, ombuds office and additional accountability functions. Throughout her years working as a staff auditor and then as an elected auditor, she was a member of an international committee shaping the course of local government auditing throughout the U.S. and in several Canadian jurisdictions.
After leaving office, Griffin-Valade went on to earn a master’s degree of fine arts in writing from Portland State University and has since pursued a writing career.
