SALEM — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) has approved more than $167 million of investments since the beginning of 2023 to keep 2,283 homes affordable for 60 more years rather than risk rents increasing to market rate. These homes mainly consist of apartment units and manufactured houses.
These awards are administered through several preservation funding programs leveraging state and federal funds. Locally, Cypress Hills was awarded $6 million for homes in Cascade Locks and The Dalles (and Reedsport).
“Preserving existing affordable housing is an exercise of sustainability. Affordable housing preservation is a critical supplement to Oregon’s affordable housing production needs, to which local partners are vital in successful preservation efforts. These strategies must be flexible in evolving to be reflective of community needs,” said OHCS Director Andrea Bell.
As affordable housing complexes start to reach the end of their required regulatory affordability period, OHCS and its partners work to retain the affordable restrictions for these homes. Addressing this issue is important as affordable housing plays a critical role in promoting social and economic stability within communities and for each property resident, said a press release.
