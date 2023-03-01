HOOD RIVER — After a three year pandemic pause, Soroptimist of Hood River hosts LUNAFEST, a fundraising festival of short films by and about women, on March 8-9 beginning at 7 p.m. at Hood River Valley High School’s Bowe Theater.
Proceeds will help Soroptimist continue to provide programs and financial awards for local women and girls to empower their lives through education, said a press release. Some of the proceeds from ticket sales will also benefit the HRVHS Performing Arts Department, whose students will offer live entertainment highlighting this year’s International Women’s Day theme, “Embracing Equity.”
Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 students and seniors, available online at soroptimisthoodriver.org and at the door. The films are recommended for viewers age 13 and over.
As an added fundraising opportunity, local artist Mark Nilsson is creating a LUNAFEST/International Women’s Day inspired painting, with raffle tickets sold only during LUNAFEST. The winner will be notified at the conclusion of the festival. Raffle tickets are $5 each or $20 for five, sold at the door.
Several Gorge community businesses and individuals are providing financial support to help Soroptimist host the event, including main sponsor Copper West Realtors.
Soroptimist of Hood River is part of Soroptimist International, a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment, said a press release. For more information, visit soroptimisthoodriver.org, or email soroptimisthoodriver@gmail.com.
According to local coordinator, Soroptimist Lynda Dallman, LUNAFEST’s goal is to amplify stories by women and gender nonconforming filmmakers, to bring people together in their communities with the hope that sharing diverse perspectives can spark conversation, connection and change.
Since 2001, LUNAFEST, which is created and funded by LUNA, has raised more than $7 million for nonprofit organizations (like Soroptimist Hood River), featured 175 women filmmakers, and hosted more than 2,900 screenings across the U.S. and Canada. More information at Lunafest.org.
Commented