The District is coordinating with the City of The Dalles and Columbia Gorge Community College, and the college will clear the parking lots at the readiness center and the entrance to the college off Scenic Drive for the Thursday and Saturday events.
The city of The Dalles already prioritizes Scenic Drive during snow events but will increase the frequency at which crews will drive along Scenic to keep the roads clear for our clinics. The three main roads that will be prioritized for snow removal leading to Scenic Drive are Trevitt Street, Dry Hollow Road and Kelly Avenue.
“We are deeply appreciative of the city and college for their crucial assistance,” said interim District director Shellie Campbell.
If clinics have to be canceled due to inclement weather, that decision will immediately be publicized through the NCPHD Facebook page and website at www.ncphd.org, as well as the District’s email list and through local media.
If some clients do not feel comfortable attending a clinic due to the weather, they may call us, on the day of the clinic only, at 541-288-3374 to cancel. The phone is not monitored except during clinic hours.
For more information, please visit COVID-19 Vaccine in Oregon or contact North Central Public Health District at (541) 506-2600 or visit us on the web at www.ncphd.org or https://wascoshermangilliamcovid-19.com.
