HOOD RIVER — The Hood River Farmers Market opened for the season on May 6. Each Saturday through Nov. 19, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fifth and Columbia parking lot across from Full Sail Brewing.
This season, customers using SNAP EBT (formerly known as food stamps) can receive an additional $40 free to shop at the market.
“We’re excited to increase our SNAP incentive program benefits from a $15 match to $40 this season” said Market Operations Director Hannah Ladwig, adding that this increase is especially important as food costs have risen and SNAP emergency benefits initiated during the pandemic ended in March.
“Offering a robust SNAP incentive program is a triple win for our community: We increase access to fresh, local food for our community members with fixed or limited incomes, we increase profits for our small-scale family farmers and we bolster our local economy,” said Ladwig.
To use a SNAP card at the market, visit the market info booth (located in the orange tent). If a customer purchases $20 in market tokens, they will receive an extra $20 in tokens and $20 in Double Up Food Bucks.
SNAP tokens can be spent on any SNAP eligible items from market vendors like fresh produce, meat, cheese, bread, and food-producing plant starts. Double Up Food Bucks can be spent on fresh vegetables, herbs, mushrooms, fruits and food-producing plant starts. SNAP cards and Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) from any state are accepted.
The market also accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market benefits. Plus, the first 20 kids to visit the market can receive a free $2 token to buy their own fruits or vegetables, Ladwig said.
To learn more about using SNAP at Hood River Farmers Market, or any market in the Gorge, visit www.gorgegrown.com/snap. To sign up for SNAP or see if you qualify for benefits visit www.fns.usda.gov/snap.
Gorge Grown Food Network’s mission is to build a resilient, local food system that improves the health and well-being of the community. Visit www.gorgegrown.com or call 541-490-6420 for more information.
Commented