Skyline Health is offering no-cost flu shots beginning October 1 at its medical clinic located at 211 Skyline Drive in White Salmon. The clinic is open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for flu vaccinations. To make an appointment, call 509-637-2810.
Patients are asked to call the clinic from their vehicle when arriving on Skyline’s campus. Clinic staff will gather information over the phone and give further instructions. If preferred, a patient can receive the flu shot in the convenience of their vehicle. A mask is required and clothing which enables easy access to the top of the arm (or leg for young children) is highly encouraged.
The no-cost flu shots are made available through a grant from the Skyline Foundation and will be offered while funds remain available. Insurance will be billed, however, grant funding will be applied to any outstanding balance.
To learn more, call 509-637-2810 or visit myskylinehealth.org/no-cost-flu-clinic.
