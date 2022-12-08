The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM), 990 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson, hosts the opening of its new art exhibit, "Skamania's Artists of Tomorrow!" on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. The free open house is open to all.
This all-youth art exhibit features the works of art from more than 200 public and homeschool students, grades K-12, who live in Skamania County.
"This one-of-a-kind exhibit provides a creative glance into the talents, imagination and minds of tomorrow's artists through a variety of mediums: Watercolor, acrylic, metal, wood, and even sculptures," said a press release.
Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served.
The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events such as these are also sponsored in part by the City of Stevenson and Skamania County lodging taxes.
