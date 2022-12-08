Skamania's Artists of Tomorrow

The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM), 990 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson, hosts the opening of its new art exhibit, "Skamania's Artists of Tomorrow!" on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. The free open house is open to all.

This all-youth art exhibit features the works of art from more than 200 public and homeschool students, grades K-12, who live in Skamania County. 

"This one-of-a-kind exhibit provides a creative glance into the talents, imagination and minds of tomorrow's artists through a variety of mediums:  Watercolor, acrylic, metal, wood, and even sculptures," said a press release. 

Free hot chocolate and cookies will be served. 

The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Events such as these are also sponsored in part by the City of Stevenson and Skamania County lodging taxes.