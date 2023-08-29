THE DALLES — Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center is hosting a free public event regarding restorative justice on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 5:15-7 p.m. at The Dalles Civic Auditorium, 323 E. Fourth St. The evening will kick off with a ribbon cutting event from 5:15-5:45 p.m., sponsored by The Dalles Chamber of Commerce.
From 6-7 p.m., Six Rivers will present on its upcoming pilot restorative justice program, and on the results of community interviews and a community survey on harm and healing. Refreshments will be served.
Restorative justice seeks to examine the impact of an act of harm on a survivor and then determines what can be done to repair that harm while holding the person who caused harm accountable for their actions.
Take the survey at forms.office.com/r/uK1RELaHKd.
For more information, contact Debra Pennington-Davis, Six Rivers Dispute Resolution Center, debrap@6rivers.org; 541 386 1283 ext. 4.
