Shred Day 2020 happens a month later than usual, Oct. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Hood River.
Special Olympics members will be unable to participate due to COVID-19 restrictions for their organization. But Gorge Winds Properties and Shred Northwest are still sponsoring the event, and will be practicing social distancing, assisting with unloading and shredding. Volunteers are being recruited to assist at the event.
The benefit for Special Olympics happens in the Rite Aid parking lot, 20th and Cascade.
This is your chance to rid your house or business of unnecessary paperwork, and preserve your privacy. Shredding done on-site by Shred NW. Donations are welcome.
