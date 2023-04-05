Final event of Season 13
HOOD RIVER — Mt. Adams Institute presents a Sense of Place event with Earth Scientist Leif Karlstrom on Wednesday, April 12, in-person at the Columbia Center for the Arts, 215 Cascade Ave., which will include a Q&A session moderated by Sense of Place host/curator, Sarah Fox.
Lobby doors open at 6 p.m., and ticket holders must check in before 6:45 p.m. to ensure seating. The presentation begins at 7 p.m.
A livestream option is available for those unable to attend in person.
“The present-day landscape of the Pacific Northwest is dominated by nearly a dozen large, volcanic landforms, but there are thousands of volcanoes in the Cascades arc that have been active in the last 2.6 million years,” said a Sense of Place press release. “These volcanoes drive mountain-building in places like the Cascades; they also reveal a regional volcanic history that is the basis for assessing the likelihood of future eruptions. But volcanoes operate on time scales far outside that of direct human observations, so deciphering the volcanic history is challenging.”
The Columbia River Gorge offers a rare opportunity to study these processes as it has been profoundly shaped by both magma and water — the Columbia River is the largest river in the world to intersect a volcanic arc. Persistent erosion by the river over at least 17 million years provides a unique glimpse into a cross-section of the Cascades mountains, including a geologically recent (past several million years) pulse of high volcanic activity accompanied by uplift and faulting.
“What the river reveals offers insights into magmatism throughout the Cascades, mountain-building, and the role of water in shaping these vertical landscapes,” said the press release.
Karlstrom is an Earth scientist at the University of Oregon and will share how his research group is using everything from geologic maps and drones, to computer models and rappelling down waterfalls in an effort to untangle the complex history of magma and water that built the Cascade Mountains. He is also a musician, outdoor recreation enthusiast, and father.
Tickets are $10, available at sense-of-place-13.eventbrite.com. Online ticket sales end at midnight the night before the lecture. Day-of ticket sales can be purchased at the door until sold-out.
For more information on the Sense of Place lectures or its livestream, visit www.mtadamsinstitute.org/senseofplace.
