Two Trout Lake students are putting together an online auction fundraiser to benefit the graduating class of 2021 at Trout Lake School.
Trout Lake seniors Evan Tattersall and Angela Jaco are teaming up to put on a week-long auction on Facebook. One-hundred percent of the proceeds will benefit the Trout Lake Community Foundation, which regularly provides scholarships for post-secondary and technical training to local students and citizens, according to their website.
The auction will be hosted on Facebook page “Trout Lake WA Class of 2021 Online Auction Fundraiser,” and will commence from Sunday, Nov. 29 at noon to Sunday, Dec. 6 at 5 p.m.
Here is how it will work: Once the fundraiser starts, anyone with a Facebook account can access the Facebook page, which will feature albums of all the items available. Interested persons can comment on a picture and make a bid — the items will then go to the highest bidder of each item at the close of the fundraiser.
Available in the auction will be a variety of gift certificates from restaurants, lodging and shops around the area, including Mt. Adams Pizza and Cozy Cabins in Trout Lake.
Evan said he and Angela, with the support of Evan’s mother Simone Tattersall, who helped to set up the Facebook page, have reached out to nearly 100 businesses in the Gorge so far, including some in Bingen, White Salmon and even across the river in Hood River, have responded with interest in the fundraiser.
Evan said the goal of the auction is two-pronged: One, to raise some money for his class to receive scholarships, and two, to support local businesses who may be struggling during this uncertain economic period. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Trout Lake Community Foundation canceled much of their fundraising efforts, including plans for rummage sales and an in-person auction. Evan is hoping to help make up for that loss of revenue with this fundraising effort.
As the school year started remote for Trout Lake students, administrators decided to make senior projects, normally a graduation requirement, optional. Tattersall set out to do one anyway.
“I feel like through (COVID-19) and everything … my class has been through high school and I didn’t want it to end with us not having any scholarships,” especially since folks in the area could use them, he said. “There’s some money… but this is the year where money is most needed,” he said. “That’s why I’m doing this, to raise a little more money for our class.”
He began to put some leg work into researching ways to hold a fundraiser and decided to do one on Facebook. There, people can participate from the comfort of their own home, and it is a great way to connect with people in the area, he said. Upon starting the project, he found support from classmate Angela, who has been contacting businesses and pitching the project to the community along with Evan.
“It’s been really fun to put everything together and get to know local business owners better ... With everything that’s gone on this year, I feel it’s important to support the communities you’re part of in any way you can. For me, helping Evan with this project was the perfect way to do just that,” said Angela.
The students plan to continue their outreach efforts for the next couple of weeks until the start of their fundraiser. Businesses interested in participating in the auction fundraiser can reach out to Evan directly at eb.tattersall@gmail.com. The students are seeking donations of any kind: a product or service, a gift certificate, coupon, or monetary donation.
To preview the items, visit classof2021tls.wixsite.com/online-auction; the auction itself will be held at https://www.facebook.com/TroutLakeSchoolSeniorsFundraiser.
