Prestige Care invites Hood River community members to send positive notes, warm wishes and fun artwork to its residents at the Hood River Care Center.
The Hood River Care Center is welcoming cards, letters and other paper gifts such as drawings and homemade artwork and asks that community members keep the following recommendations in mind:
- Messages should be handwritten and in large, easy-to-read print.
- Keep the messages positive.
- If including a drawing or painting by a child, please consider having them sign with their name and age at the bottom.
- Please don’t date your letters, as items can take up to three days to disinfect.
Prestige is taking extra precautions and will sort and disinfect all items prior to them being delivered to residents. All items will be opened and screened.Mail to: Hood River Care Center, 729 Henderson Rd, Hood River, OR 97031.
Commented