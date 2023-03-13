HOOD RIVER — Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive, will celebrate the Spring Equinox with a seed share and plant sale event on Sunday, March 19 from 2-6 p.m. All are invited.
Adam Hyde of Broadfork Farm and “Compost Earth!” will bring his know-how for creating healthy soil to the event, said a press release.
“Demos will include low-cost ways to introduce a thriving soil microbiome to your garden or farm, including simple seed inoculation, making a liquid (microbial) extract from compost and guidance for application, how to ‘charge up’ biochar with minerals and microbes,” said the release. “A microscope will be set up so visitors can see for themselves the mysterious soil microbiome live in action.”
Other offerings will include free seeds for all organized by Rockford Grangers; germination testing and seed starting demos; cold hardy vegetable starts for sale by Fiddle Farms; native plants and herbs for sale by Sister Nettle; house plants; Master Gardeners plant clinic; homemade soups and treats for donations to the grange; and kids activities.
