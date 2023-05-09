Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan has resigned effective May 8, a major turn in a moonlighting scandal that broke out just last week.
Fagan issued an announcement that she would leave office, with her staff reporting to Deputy Cheryl Myers on an interim basis.
“There will be no immediate changes,” said Ben Morris, the communications director for the Secretary of State.
Fagan swiftly moved from assertions late last week that she didn’t believe a $10,000-per month consulting contract with cannabis dispensary company La Mota would affect her ability to do her job to an apology on Monday and resignation on Tuesday.
The move came amid additional fallout directed at her over an audit by her office last week of regulatory issues of the legal cannabis business that called for looser rules.
She has served slightly more than two years of a four-year term.
Willamette Week broke the that Fagan has been moonlighting for a company run by Democratic donors. On Friday, Gov. Tina Kotek, House Speaker Dan Rayfield and Sen. President Rob Wagner all issued statements expressing concern about Fagan’s work with the cannabis company. Republican leaders called for Fagan to resign.
On Saturday, Kotek called for an ethics investigation.
And on Monday, Fagan apologized. “I exercised poor judgment by contracting with a company that is owned by my significant political donors and is regulated by an agency that was under audit by my Audits Division,” Fagan said in a statement.
Kotek will appoint a successor, who will serve through the 2024 election. Deputy Secretary of State Cheryl Myers will fill in until Kotek makes an appointment.
While Fagan was the next in line to succeed Kotek, should she leave office before her term is out, her replacement will not be. That duty now falls to State Treasurer Tobias Read, whose second term ends in 2024.
Kotek was quick to react to the news.
“This morning, Secretary Fagan informed me of her decision to resign,” Kotek wrote in a press release. “I support this decision. It is essential that Oregonians have trust in their government. I believe this is a first step in restoring that trust. During the upcoming appointment process, my office will do everything possible to support the hard-working staff in the Secretary of State’s office and ensure this will not disrupt the May 16 election.”
By noon Tuesday, Speaker of the House Dan Rayfield, Sen. President Rob Wagner, House Majority Leader Julie Fahey, and Sen. Majority Leader Kete Lieber issue the following statement:
“As elected leaders, we know that our work depends solely on our ability to hold the trust of the people we serve and represent,” they wrote. “Secretary of State Fagan’s severe lapses of judgment eroded trust with the people of Oregon, including legislators who depend on the work of the Audits Division for vital information on public policy. This breach of trust became too wide for her to bridge. Her decision to resign will allow the state to move on and rebuild trust.”
Sen. Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said in a text message: “The right thing to do.”
Under state law, Kotek must name a Democrat as an interim successor. Oregon does not conduct special elections to fill state vacancies.
