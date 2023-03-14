MORO — Sherman County School District recently added a key role to their comprehensive education services — a Whole Child School Nurse.
This is a brand-new position for the rural district, which serves nearly 300 students from kindergarten through 12th grade out of their school in Moro. The addition of a school nurse in Sherman County follows a statewide trend of schools providing an increasing array of “wrap around services” to help ensure that all youth have access to educational opportunities.
School nursing is a specialized practice of nursing that focuses on bridging the health care and education gap. School nurses work to protect and promote student health, foster student development, and advance academic success. Depending on the school and student needs, school nursing may include training staff to administer life-saving medications, working with parents and medical providers to create nursing care plans for students with chronic health conditions, and responding to the day to day health needs of students in the building.
In Sherman County, the new role is being launched by Matthew Bagwell.
Bagwell brings a wealth of experience to Sherman County. Before moving there to be close to family, he worked in pediatric home care and as an oncology nurse. Bagwell shares that “in the short time since we came to Sherman County, everyone has been so welcoming and friendly. My wife Amanda and I have two boys, a 2-year-old named Jack and a 3-month-old named Stetson. Both boys love being near their grandparents with all of their goats and horses. I am grateful to raise a family and work in such a wonderful community in the beautiful countryside of Oregon. I look forward to working with the students and families at Sherman County School and building my experience as a school nurse.”
Sherman County School District Superintendent Wes Owens said, “As we navigate through post pandemic protocols and increased health challenges, Matt has proven to be an invaluable addition to the Sherman County School Community. It has been a joy watching his kind and compassionate interactions with students while demonstrating his vast knowledge and skills. His work with our school community immensely supports our mission to ensure the safety and well-being of our students and staff”.
School Nursing Services for both Sherman County and Hood River County School District are overseen by the Health Services Department at Columbia Gorge Education Service District (ESD).
