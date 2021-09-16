As students return to in-person learning this fall, mask adherence and vaccinations play a key role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 and outbreaks in schools, according to a press release from the Hood River County Health Department. A statewide mask mandate is in effect for all K-12 teachers, staff and students when indoors.
Exemptions to school mask mandate
In a few specific circumstances, a student may be exempt from the mask mandate. A student may present a “mask exemption” note to their school that is written and signed by a medical provider that lists a recognized medical indication. This might include disfigurement or an ADA-recognized previously-diagnosed problem like developmental delay. Based on the Department of Education guidelines, there is no current exemption for religion or groups for students in Oregon.
Exemptions to vaccine mandates for employees
COVID-19 vaccine mandates are in effect in Oregon for specific employee groups. There are some temporary or situational exemptions to this mandate.
Medical exemptions for this mandate include only:
• Immediate allergic reaction of any severity to previous dose or a known (diagnosed) allergy to a component of a COVID-19 vaccine.
• Severe allergic reaction (e.g. anaphylaxis) after previous dose or to a component of a COVID-19 vaccine.
In addition to these medical exemptions, a worker is able to request religious exemption on the basis that an individual has a sincerely held religious belief that prevents the individual from receiving a COVID-19 vaccination.
Visit the Bureau for Labor and Industries website for more information on Oregon’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.