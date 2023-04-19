THE DALLES — The Columbia Basin Care Foundation is offering scholarships to Gorge students pursuing health-related careers.
The $2,500 scholarships will support healthcare education in a variety of areas, such as nursing, public health, food and nutrition, social services, health and wellness, and more. Funds may be used for health-related studies at any college, university, or trade school, said a press release.
Scholarships will be awarded in two categories: Residents of the Columbia River Gorge, and Employees of Columbia Basin Care.
Applications must be received by Wednesday, May 25.
Scholarship for residents of the Gorge
This $2,500 scholarship encourages and supports individuals pursuing careers in healthcare fields. Applicants must live within the immediate Columbia Gorge region (Wasco, Sherman, Hood River and Klickitat counties).
Scholarship for employees
This $2,500 scholarship encourages and supports employees furthering their education. Funds may be used for health-related studies at any college, university, or trade school.
How to apply
Scholarship applications are available on the Columbia Basin Care website, www.colbasin.com/foundation. Send completed application by mail or email by May 25. Scholarship awards will be announced in late July.
Mail to Columbia Basin Care, 1015 Webber St., The Dalles, Oregon 97058; or email to MelodieD@ColBasin.com.
About the foundation
The Columbia Basin Care Foundation supports the work and mission of Columbia Basin Care, an independent, nonprofit, skilled nursing facility. Located in The Dalles, Columbia Basin Care is the region’s only community-owned, not-for-profit facility for short-stay rehabilitation and long-term care. The skilled nursing facility was awarded “Best Nursing Homes” status by U.S. News & World Report and has earned a Five-Star Rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
Columbia Basin Care is located at 1015 Webber St., The Dalles; 541-296-2156, colbasin.com.
