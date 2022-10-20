Wood Splinter Designs

At right, Joel Steven, "Wood Splinter Designs," Lyle, shows one of his rustic trees to Joan Mimiaga of Bend at the Fruit and Craft Show held at the Hood River County Fairgrounds in Odell Oct. 8-9. Steven's next show will be at the Lyle Christmas Bazaar Nov. 4-5 at the Lyle Activity Center. 
Heidi Cardoza

Local artist Heidi Cardoza discusses her photography with Claire Culbertson of Hood River Oct. 8 during the Fruit and Craft Show at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Cardoza's next show will be at the Mt. Hood Town Hall holiday bazaar Dec. 4; she will also be at the Last Chance Holiday Bazaar at the fairgrounds Dec. 10-11.
Garden Clubs

Odell Garden Club President Norma Curtis discusses her table design with Lee Caryl of the Hood River Evening Garden Club during the Oct. 8 Fruit and Craft Show at the Hood River County Fairgrounds.
Deborah Langlois

Deborah Langlois, Columbia River Herbal Balms and Butters, a resident of Lyle, pictured Oct. 8 at the Fruit and Craft Show at the Hood River County Fairgrounds. Langlois makes a variety of natural products, such as lip balms and soothing skin balms, with herbs she grows herself. You can find her products at Treebird Market in Hood River, as well as markets in Portland.