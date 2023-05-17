SafeSpace supporters

Pictured from left to right are Jeff Dellis, architect; Beatriz Lynch, SafeSpace executive director; Carrie Rasmussen, SafeSpace board co-chair and district attorney, Hood River; and Dillon Borton, SafeSpcace Capital Campaign chair and vice president, KeyBank, stand with renderings of the new SafeSpace building. A groundbreaking ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 25.

 Contributed photo

SafeSpace Child Advocacy Center of the Gorge will break ground to begin construction of its new permanent facility on Thursday, May 25 at 4:30 p.m. The event, held at the future site of SafeSpace, 206 Wasco Loop in Hood River, will focus on the ceremonial unveiling of the Under Construction sign by community leaders.

SafeSpace exterior

SafeSpace envisions a new center in Hood River, image above. 

“With more than $3.7 million raised toward the $5 million Capital Campaign goal, it’s time to begin construction of a facility that will expand services for child victims of abuse living in the Gorge region,” said a press release. “SafeSpace staff and board, leading donors, elected officials, and community members will gather to celebrate this milestone and commit to raising the $1.3 needed to complete the project by Spring 2024.”

SafeSpace, a 501c3 nonprofit, provides a single point of contact for child abuse victims, offering trauma-informed care in a child friendly environment. Founded in 2009, SafeSpace is the Columbia River Gorge region’s only child advocacy center coordinating the efforts of child protection staff, law enforcement professionals, family advocates, and medical experts under one roof. Services benefit children in a five-county service region: Hood River, Wasco, Gilliam, and Wheeler, plus Klickitat County across the river in Washington.