HOOD RIVER — If you’re the owner of a horse or dog, you won’t want to miss this! The public is invited to a one-of-a-kind educational opportunity presented by local equine and canine bodyworker Kim Bauer, who created Animal Ease Therapies in 2005.
Join us at the Hood River Saddle Club, corner of Country Club and Belmont Road on Tuesday, May 2 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.
Since that 2005, Bauer has offered integrative animal bodywork sessions throughout the Columbia Gorge and is a familiar face at many boarding stables and private horse facilities.
Bauer is a National Board of Certification for Animal Acupressure and Massage board-certified practitioner in equine acupressure and canine acupressure and massage. She has also acquired advanced training in myofascial release, kinesiology taping, visceral and craniosacral therapy, osteopathy, equine temperament typing and many more remarkable therapies. She is an instructor for the Northwest School of Animal Massage and directs the acupressure program for the school.
