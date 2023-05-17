HOOD RIVER — Rockford Grange will hold its annual Gardener’s Faire on Saturday, May 20, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“This year’s Gardener’s Faire will bring together a wide selection of plants from local growers with all the usual veggies and herbs, plus many different flowers, native plants, berries, fruit and nut trees,” said a press release.
Vendors will include Grow Organics, Heather’s Flower Farm, Cascadia Edible Landscapes, and Sunseed Farm. There will also be demos, an OSU plant clinic, kids activities and a seed share.
The Junior Grangers will be raising funds for the Grange with their lemonade and popcorn stand.
For more information, visit rockfordgrange.net or email info@rockfordgrange.net.
