The Dalles varsity softball lineup is introduced as they take the field at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles for a semifinal contest against the Scappoose High Indians Tuesday, May 30. The Riverhawks (25-3) notched their 22nd straight win and they advanced to the June 3 finals where they'll face the No. 1-ranked Henley High Hornets (22-3) at 6 p.m. at Jane Sanders Stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene.