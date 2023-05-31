The No. 2-ranked Tri-Valley Conference Champion The Dalles High Riverhawks won 3-1 at home over the No. 6-ranked Scappoose High Indians (21-6) in an OSAA Class 4A softball state semifinal contest May 30.
The Riverhawks (25-3) notched their 22nd straight win and they advanced to the June 3 finals where they'll face the No. 1-ranked Henley High Hornets (22-3) at 6 p.m. at Jane Sanders Stadium at the University of Oregon in Eugene.
The Riverhawks reached the finals for the first time since 2004, when they were the Class 3A runner-up after a 2-0 loss to state champion Elmira High. The Riverhawks are seeking to win their first title since 1994 when they won the 3A state championship, 4-3, over Glide.
Commented