The Dalles High Riverhawks advanced to the OSAA Class 4A softball quarterfinals for the second consecutive year following a 16-0 win over the Seaside High Seagulls (9-16) in a first round state playoff game May 23 at 16th Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
The No. 2-ranked Riverhawks (23-3) will play the No.7-ranked Astoria High Fishermen in The Dalles, tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday. The winner advances to the May 30 semifinals and play the winner of Friday’s quarterfinal contest between the No. 6-ranked Scappoose High Indians and the No. 3-ranked Stayton High Eagles.
The Dalles senior pitcher Kennedy Abbas tossed a no-hitter to help lead the Riverhawks to their 20th consecutive victory. The Riverhawks had 13 hits and they were led on offense by sophomore Despina Seufalemua (3-for-3, home run, two RBI).
The Dalles wins baseball playoff game
The No. 7-ranked Dalles High Riverhawks baseball team got off to a good start in their first postseason appearance in 10 years, as they won, 7-3, over the No. 9-ranked Stayton High Eagles (16-9) in a Class 4A first round state playoff game May 23 at Quinton Street Ballpark in The Dalles.
The Riverhawks overcame a, 2-1, sixth-inning deficit with a six-run rally in the bottom of the inning to get the come-from-behind victory. Cooper Klindt, Manatu Crichton-Tunai, Riley Brock and Nolan Donivan each had RBIs in the rally to help contribute to the Riverhawk offense.
The Riverhawks (18-9) advanced to the quarterfinals where they’ll play the No. 2 ranked Gladstone High Gladiators (22-4) Friday at 5 p.m. at Gladstone High School. The winner advances to the May 30 semifinals and play the winner of a Friday quarterfinal contest between the No. 6-ranked Pendleton High Buckaroos (20-8) and the No. 3-ranked Marist Catholic High Spartans (21-4).
Hood River falls at Thurston, 4-3
Hood River Valley lost its Class 5A state playoff baseball game Friday in Springfield, 4-3, against second-ranked Thurston. The Eagles (14-12 overall) battled the Colts toe-to-toe, but the home team prevailed and extended its win streak to 24 games.
Thurston (25-3) advances to the quarterfinal round on Wednesday and a contest against Lebanon, a first-round winner over Putnam, 2-1.
