The Mid-Columbia Unitarian Universalist Fellowship announces a special speaker at their service on Sunday, July 9 at 10 a.m. Rev. Lynn Ungar is a Unitarian Universalist minister, poet and dog trainer who lives in Vancouver, WA with her three Australian shepherds. Among her odd assortment of jobs she serves as co-moderator of the Unitarian Universalist Hysterical Society, a Facebook group with over 200,000 members. She has published four books of poetry, and one can view samples of her work at llynnungar.com.
Rev. Ungar's talk is entitled, "The Purpose of Poetry."
She will explore the inter-connectedness of poetry and religion. What are they for? What do they do, and what might one have to do with the other?
The Mid-Columbia Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship meets at the Rockford Grange, 4262 Barrett Drive in Hood River, where visitors are always welcome.
