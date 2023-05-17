CGN calendar
Photo by Eric Rothermel on Unsplash

HOOD RIVER — This is a reminder to staff and families of Hood River County School District about some important dates of the 2022-23 school year and 2023-24 school year. For the complete 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars, visit the HRCSD website, hoodriver.k12.or.us/page/2.

2022-23 school year calendar

Instructional time is important in Hood River County School District. There are three make-up days for inclement weather closures (three closure dates included Nov. 30, Dec. 8-9). Note the following days on your calendar.

Friday, June 16: In-person learning day

Monday, June 19: No school for students and staff (observance of Juneteenth holiday)

Tuesday, June 20: In-person learning day

Wednesday, June 21: In-person learning day (last day of school for students)

(Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23: Two last days of work for staff for 2022-23)

2023-24 school year calendar

In the Nov. 9, 2022, school board meeting, the school board approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The school board approved a revised version in the March 8 meeting. Note the following days on your calendar.

Monday, Aug. 28: First day of in-person learning

Monday, Dec. 18, through Monday, Jan. 1: Winter break (all school operations closed)

Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29: Spring break (all school operations closed)

Wednesday, June 12: Last day of in-person learning

Three emergency closure make-up days are embedded into the school calendar to help families predict the last day of school. These days are attached to a holiday when school operations are closed. If there is an emergency closure, the following emergency closure make-up day will be used for in-person learning. If there is not an emergency closure prior to one of these days, there will not be in-person learning on that day.

Emergency closure make-up days are Tuesday, Jan. 16, Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday, March 12.

Una versión en español de esta historia está en línea en www.columbiagorgenews.com/enespanol.