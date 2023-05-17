HOOD RIVER — This is a reminder to staff and families of Hood River County School District about some important dates of the 2022-23 school year and 2023-24 school year. For the complete 2022-23 and 2023-24 school calendars, visit the HRCSD website, hoodriver.k12.or.us/page/2.
2022-23 school year calendar
Instructional time is important in Hood River County School District. There are three make-up days for inclement weather closures (three closure dates included Nov. 30, Dec. 8-9). Note the following days on your calendar.
Friday, June 16: In-person learning day
Monday, June 19: No school for students and staff (observance of Juneteenth holiday)
Tuesday, June 20: In-person learning day
Wednesday, June 21: In-person learning day (last day of school for students)
(Thursday, June 22, and Friday, June 23: Two last days of work for staff for 2022-23)
2023-24 school year calendar
In the Nov. 9, 2022, school board meeting, the school board approved a calendar for the 2023-24 school year. The school board approved a revised version in the March 8 meeting. Note the following days on your calendar.
Monday, Aug. 28: First day of in-person learning
Monday, Dec. 18, through Monday, Jan. 1: Winter break (all school operations closed)
Monday, March 25, through Friday, March 29: Spring break (all school operations closed)
Wednesday, June 12: Last day of in-person learning
Three emergency closure make-up days are embedded into the school calendar to help families predict the last day of school. These days are attached to a holiday when school operations are closed. If there is an emergency closure, the following emergency closure make-up day will be used for in-person learning. If there is not an emergency closure prior to one of these days, there will not be in-person learning on that day.
Emergency closure make-up days are Tuesday, Jan. 16, Tuesday, Feb. 20 and Tuesday, March 12.
