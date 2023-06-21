Evo Pride Ride
1235 State St., Hood River
June 21, 5:30 p.m. — Pedaling together for equality, free, RSVP online
Q&A on Instagram
@cgpridealliance on Instagram
June 22, all day — Q&A online, free, all ages
Self Love Yoga
402 E. Second St., The Dalles
June 23, 6:30 p.m. — Self Love Yoga at StudioFit, suggested donation of $8 to CGPA
Pride Potluck Picnic
Daubenspeck Park, Bingen
June 24, 11 a.m. — Pride Potluck Picnic, free, all ages
Pride Maker’s Market
313 W. Fourth St., The Dalles
June 24, 11 a.m. — Pride Maker’s Market at Herbring Courtyard, free for all ages
The Dalles Pride March
Second Street, The Dalles
June 25, 10 a.m. — Pride March, free, all ages
Resource fair
Lewis & Clark Festival Park, The Dalles
June 25, 11 a.m.— Community resource fair, free, all ages
