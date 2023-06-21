CGN PRIDE
Photo by Sophie Emeny on Unsplash

Evo Pride Ride

1235 State St., Hood River

June 21, 5:30 p.m. — Pedaling together for equality, free, RSVP online

Q&A on Instagram

@cgpridealliance on Instagram

June 22, all day — Q&A online, free, all ages

Self Love Yoga

402 E. Second St., The Dalles

June 23, 6:30 p.m. — Self Love Yoga at StudioFit, suggested donation of $8 to CGPA

Pride Potluck Picnic

Daubenspeck Park, Bingen

June 24, 11 a.m. — Pride Potluck Picnic, free, all ages

Pride Maker’s Market

313 W. Fourth St., The Dalles

June 24, 11 a.m. — Pride Maker’s Market at Herbring Courtyard, free for all ages

The Dalles Pride March

Second Street, The Dalles

June 25, 10 a.m. — Pride March, free, all ages

Resource fair

Lewis & Clark Festival Park, The Dalles

June 25, 11 a.m.— Community resource fair, free, all ages