On Monday, April 10, City of The Dalles Public Works will be begin work on pothole repair on W. 10th between Walnut St. and the City Limit. Phase 1 of the project will be grinding out the old pavement. Phase 2 will be patching back new asphalt. This extensive pothole repair project is expected to be completed by April 20, weather permitting.
Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on each scheduled work day. Lane closures will be in effect on W. 10th Street throughout the day. Intersections, business and residential access will be partially closed all day in each work area and opened to all motor vehicle traffic at the end of the day. Motor vehicles and bicyclists will be detoured to adjacent side streets.
While W. 10th Street will remain open to traffic throughout the project, use of alternate routes is encouraged.
Where sidewalks exist, pedestrian and sidewalk access will remain open through the duration of this work. Where no sidewalks exist, pedestrians will be flagged through the work area.
Please proceed with caution in this area during lane and street closures. Please observe all temporary traffic control devices. Thank you for your attention to traveling safety during this work.
No parking will be allowed within the project areas to allow room for large equipment to safely work. No parking signs will be placed on the curb 48 hours before the project moves into each work area.
If you have questions, please contact the Public Works Department at (541) 296-5401 or call the after hours number at (541) 980-7703.
