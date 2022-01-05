NORCOR, Dec. 23-29
Assaults, harassment, menacing and domestic violence:
Dec. 25 — Ismael Alvarado Garibay, 35, Hood River, two counts misdemeanor domestic assault IV and two counts aggravated harassment.
Disorderly conduct, mischief, criminal trespass and vandalism:
Dec. 27 — Orlando Chavarria, 30, Woodburn, criminal mischief III; released.
Driving under the influence of intoxicants:
Dec. 24 — Gabriel Herrera Morelos, 33, Mosier, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and recklessly endangering another person; released.
Dec. 28 — Michael Lee Cox, 40, Layton, Utah, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Dec. 29 — Anthony Charles White, 60, Parkdale, misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol; released.
Motor vehicle crashes, incidents, offenses and impounds:
Dec. 27 — Isaiah Luke Jordan, 32, The Dalles, felony driving while suspended or revoked.
Outstanding warrants, parole, probation or terms violations:
Dec. 25 — Ciarra M. Fallon, 23, The Dalles, failure to appear II, failure to appear I, and misdemeanor domestic assault IV.
Dec. 27 — Stanley Kunawa Pomaikai, 39, Corvallis, parole violation.
Dec. 27 — Allen Lee Nolan, 25, Corvallis, failure to appear II and a parole violation.
Dec. 29 — Kellie Griffin Ike, 29, Warm Springs, post prison supervision sanction and failure to appear II.
Theft, burglary or robbery:
Dec. 23 — Nicholas Gary Holt, 32, Hood River, theft II and unlawful possession of methamphetamine I.
Dec. 27 — Adam Rish Vittoria, 46, The Dalles, two counts theft I; released.
Dec. 29 — Lars Paul Wilhelm, 19, Hood River, theft II; released.
Bingen-White Salmon, Dec. 20-26
During this time period, Bingen-White Salmon Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Domestic violence (one).
Notable incidents
A male was arrested for malicious mischief III domestic violence in Bingen.
One non-injury motor vehicle crash was reported in White Salmon.
Theft of items were reported from a vehicle in White Salmon.
Hood River Police, Dec. 19-25
During this time period, Hood River Police Department responded to the following calls, which resulted in arrests: Assault (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), driving while suspended (two), drug law violation (two), harassment (two), minor in possession of marijuana (one), recklessly endangering (one), theft (four) and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one).
Notable incidents
Six thefts: Vehicle off Prospect, two incidents of shoplifting and three incidents of items taken from vehicles. In one incident, a vehicle was broken into while parked in an employee lot. A wallet was stolen and the suspect attempted to use a debit card at a local business. In another, officers responded to Walmart regarding multiple subjects concealing items in the store. After contacting three subjects in the parking lot, it was determined multiple items were stolen. Methamphetamine and heroin were found within their personal items. All suspects were cited for theft II and trespassed from the store.
Three driving under the influence of intoxicants arrests: In one incident, officers observed signs of impairment during a vehicle stop and arrested the female driver for DUII alcohol. The driver was also charged with reckless endangering and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for having her minor child in a stolen car.
One injury motor vehicle crash: A disabled vehicle on the shoulder of I-84 was struck by a passenger car. One driver complained of neck pain but declined emergency transport to the hospital.
Officers located a vehicle in a closed area on Jaymar. Upon contact with the occupants, officers observed a strong smell of marijuana. One male was cited for minor in possession of marijuana and another cited for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Hood River County Sheriff, Dec. 13-27
During this time period, Hood River County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), criminal mischief (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (three), reckless driving (one) and warrant (two).
Notable incidents
A 19-year-old male was arrested for multiple crimes after assaulting another male on Tucker Road.
Five motor vehicle crashes: Injuries were reported in a single vehicle crash on Dethman Ridge near Highway 35.
A search and rescue mission was initiated for a hiker near Palmateer Point. Deputies also assisted Wasco County on a search and rescue at Frog Lake.
A possible elder abuse case was reported in Cascade Locks.
Deputies took two guns into safekeeping per a restraining order requirement.
One burglary and two thefts were reported.
The Dalles Police, Dec. 23-28
During this time period, The Dalles Police Department responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Assault (two), burglary (one), criminal mischief (one), disorderly conduct (one), driving under the influence of intoxicants (two), resisting arrest (one), theft (two), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (one), and warrant (four).
Notable incidents
A male was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, and lodged at NORCOR.
A male was cited and released for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, burglary II, criminal mischief II, theft I and theft III after a stolen vehicle was recovered.
Twelve thefts: Three shoplifting (Shell, Rite Aid, and Center Market), two incidents of items from a vehicle, thermal imaging camera from a work vehicle, fraud, underwear, EBT card, wagon, items from a storage unit, and a dog; two vehicles were stolen at Fun Country Inc. storage lot.
One burglary was additionally reported.
Five motor vehicle crashes: Injuries were reported in one crash on W. Sixth near Goodwill; both vehicles were towed.
One hit and run was reported.
Wasco County Sheriff, Dec. 23-29
During this time period, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following crimes, which resulted in arrests: Driving while suspended (one) and warrant (one).
Notable incidents
Deputies received a search and rescue call Dec. 25 for four subjects out approximately 2.6 miles from the Frog Lake trailhead; one subject had possible hypothermia. Search and rescue teams found the subjects.
Deputies received a search and rescue call on Dec. 29 from Clackamas County regarding a male who went cross country skiing and had not arrived home. The male was later reported to have checked in and said he and his party were three hours later than anticipated due to rough terrain.
One fraud reported: Someone opened a checking account in a subject’s name, then tried to get a loan; the subject was able to cancel the account.
Three motor vehicle crashes: One crash involved a vehicle vs. a deer.
Pendleton requested agencies be on the lookout for a vehicle involved in a shooting on Dec. 28 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
Oregon State Police, Dec. 22-29
On Dec. 22 at approximately 11:45 p.m., a hit and run was called in. The crash occurred near milepost 55 westbound on I-84 about 40 minutes prior. The reporting company said that one of their drivers was in the fast lane coming into the construction zone and a red colored semi with a star on the door passed their driver on the right. The company spokesman said the trailer of the red colored semi hit their white International semi on the right from side with the rear left corner of the trailer. The white International semi was forced into the concrete Jersey barrier. The red semi then passed a farm truck on the right shoulder of the road and continued westbound at a high rate of speed. The red semi was located at the Troutdale TA in the back parking lot. A male was contacted and told the conversation was being recorded. The male was told not to say anything until he watched the video of what had occurred. After watching the video, the male said he did feel his trailer slid but didn’t know that he hit anything. The male was cited for careless driving and failure to preform the duties of a driver (property damage).
Also on Dec. 22, several concerned motorists called in and reported a maroon Chrysler with Idaho license plates was westbound on I-84 and was weaving all over the road, cutting in between cars to pass, almost hit the guardrail several times, almost caused several accidents and was traveling in excess of 90 miles per hour. A trooper located the vehicle near milepost 35 going more than 80 miles per hour. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle at Multnomah Falls, but the vehicle continued to speed and got up to more than 90 miles per hour, drifting all over the road and almost causing several accidents. Additional units were contacted to deploy spike strips due to the poor driving of the vehicle. The trooper followed the vehicle for approximately 7 miles with lights and sirens before the vehicle pulled over near milepost 24. It appeared the vehicle ran out of gas. The male driver, 87, was contacted and appeared confused. It was later learned that the male had left his residence in Caldwell, Idaho, to get his hair cut and thought he was still in Idaho. The male said he had no family in Portland and his wife was home sick. The male was cited for reckless driving, exceeding the speed limit (90 in a posted 65), failure to drive within lane, and failure to carry proof of current insurance. Multnomah County Adult Protective Services were contacted but unable to provide support for elderly subjects with possible dementia. After some discussion, a plan was made to shuttle the male back to his residence in Idaho via OSP. At least three patrol officers were involved in getting the male back to OSP-Ontario; family members were contacted by the Caldwell Police Department and a granddaughter came to Ontario to pick him up. The vehicle was towed.
On Dec. 23 in Sherman County, a trooper stopped the driver of a gray Honda CRV for exceeding the speed limit on I-84 westbound near milepost 109. The driver and passenger provided suspicious travel plans and gave verbal consent to search the vehicle. A small bag containing approximately 2 grams of suspected cocaine was found. Two wrapped presents were also found inside a large suitcase; the passenger admitted the presents contained United States currency. The two packages contained approximately $71,920, which was seized. The driver was warned for exceeding the speed limit and unlawful possession of cocaine.
On Dec. 23 in Hood River County, a white Toyota Tacoma drifted off the right side of the roadway, traveling into a snow embankment and rolling over a full revolution on Highway 35 at milepost 70. The vehicle left the scene northbound, striking the snow embankment again a quarter mile down the road. After attempting and failing to leave the area due to damage, the vehicle was blocking the northbound lane. The driver admitted to consuming alcohol and consented to field sobriety tests. He was placed under arrest for driving under the influence of intoxicants; BAC registered .08%. He was released to a friend.
On Dec. 24 in Wasco County, a vehicle was pulled over on I-84 at milepost 90 westbound after a report of unsafe driving. The male driver claimed to have only slept for an hour. There were numerous bottle caps and open containers in the vehicle. The male admitted to two beers the day before and consented to field sobriety tests but was unable to preform them as instructed. After giving Miranda to the driver, he admitted to consuming two beers three hours prior and 24 beers throughout the day before. He was arrested and lodged at NORCOR. BAC registered .21%. He was cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and reckless endangering. The vehicle was towed.
On Dec. 28 in Sherman County, a trooper responded to a commercial motor vehicle accident at milepost 43 on US 97. The driver lost control of his truck due to icy conditions and crossed the highway, crashing into the ditch on the west side of the road. The trailer was full of 42,000 pounds of one gallon antifreeze jugs. The vehicle was towed and the drier transported to Biggs Junction to a hotel.
On Dec. 29 in Wasco County, a delivery truck lost control on I-84 at milepost 87 due to snow and ice. It hit and went over the guardrail and down a rocky embankment, coming to a rest on the driver’s side. The driver was transported to MCMC and released with minor injuries; the vehicle was towed.
