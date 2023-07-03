Skamania PUD has scheduled a series of three consecutive night outages that will affect an estimated 800 customers fed off the Underwood Substation, including the communities of Underwood, Cook, Willard, and Mill A.
Contractors will be performing substation maintenance and repair work, including specialized painting that requires the work to be completed in sequential steps with drying time in between. This work is critical to ensuring ongoing reliable electricity.
The outages will be as follows:
• Thursday, July 20 at 11:59 p.m. through Friday, July 21 at 6 a.m.
• Friday, July 21 at 11:59 p.m. through Saturday, July 22 at 8 a.m.
• Saturday, July 22 at 11:59 p.m. through Sunday, July 23 at 8 a.m.
Automated phone calls will be sent to customers in the project area. PUD recommends that sensitive electronic appliances and equipment be turned off and unplugged until power is restored for at least 20 minutes. For more information, call the PUD at 509-427-5126.
