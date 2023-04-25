THE DALLES — Following a two-year hiatus, the Annual Reunion of the Wasco County Pioneers association returns May 6.
Event registration begins at 9:30 a.m., lunch at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Academy, 1112 Cherry Heights Road, The Dalles. Meal price is $20 per person. If you are not a member of the association, and would like to become a member, dues are $12.50 per person or $15 for families (spouse and children under 18), checks can be mailed to Wasco County Pioneer Association, P.O. Box 582, The Dalles, OR 97058-0582. To learn more, contact Vicki Ann Sallee, membership committee chairman, via email at vasallee@gmail.com.
